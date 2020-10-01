Dora A. (Leslie) CongdonKirkwood - 89, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Willow Point Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband George Congdon; brother Robert Leslie and great grandson Caspian. She is survived by her children Gary Congdon of Thailand; Mark and Dee Congdon of Glen Aubrey, NY; Lyn and James Price of Banning, CA; Carol and Stephen Holder of Fort Lupton, CO; Paul and Jodi Congdon of Bellevue, WA; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Dora graduated from Wattsburg High School. A burial will take place in Wattsburg, PA at the families convenience.