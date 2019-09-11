|
|
Dora Jean Taylor
Montrose, PA - Dora Jean Taylor, 94, of Montrose, PA, passed away on September 9, 2019, at the Endless Mountains Health Systems. She was born on July 17, 1925 in Springville Twp. to the late John and Bernice (Cogswell) Vandermark. Her husband of 69 years, Roger W. Taylor, predeceased her in 2015.
Surviving are his two daughters and son-in-law, Nancy and Richard "Arab" Blaisure, Montrose, PA and Sandra Greenough, Brackney, PA, son and daughter-in-law, Roger, Jr. and Mary Beth Taylor, Castleton, VA, four grandchildren and their spouses, Stacey (Thomas) Hanna, Bradley Greenough, Emily Ashcraft, and Erin Taylor, four great grandchildren, Landon and Kailyn Hanna, Jaxon Greenough, and Isabelle Ashcroft, sister-in-law, Ruth Vandermark and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Glen and Guy Vandermark and son-in-law, David Greenough.
Jean worked for several years at Bendix, was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, former member of the South Montrose Community Church, and current member of the Vestal Center United Methodist Church. She was proud to take care of her home and family. She enjoyed ceramics and was clever at sewing and crafts. She loved music and traveled across the country with her husband's Southerntiersmen Barbershop Chorus. She also loved spending time camping at Lake George with her family and friends for 50 years.
A funeral service for Jean will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11am at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Sivers officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11am prior to the service. Interment will be in the Montrose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Montrose Minutemen, PO Box 461, Montrose, PA 18801, Gracious Living Estates, 10543 State Route 29, Montrose, PA, 18801 or .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 11, 2019