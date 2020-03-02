|
|
Doreen Beverly Decker Eldon Coiner
Vestal - Doreen Beverly Decker Eldon Coiner, 87, a longtime resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and more recently of Vestal, died of heart failure on February 26, 2020, at Lourdes Hospital, Binghamton.
Known as "Dolly" in her youth, Doreen, the daughter of Ruth Blanchard Decker and George Decker, was born in Johnson City and grew up in Kirkwood. She was a graduate of the Windsor High School class of 1950 and bravely left Broome County at age 17 to start her life's adventures in Washington, D.C.
Proud of her career as a bookkeeper, Doreen worked for, among others, the U.S. Department of Defense, Link Aviation, and the Virginia Beach City Treasurer's Office. Following her husband's path in the United States Marine Corps, she lived in San Francisco, California; Quantico, Virginia; Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; and Willingboro, New Jersey. Throughout her life, she was a nature lover who enjoyed bird watching, walking, reading, spending time at the beach, and sewing. She also loved music and was an enthusiastic dancer.
According to Doreen, her greatest accomplishment was being a mother and raising her five daughters, four of whom survive her: Debra Grover of Dunedin, Florida; Donna Sicignano of Endwell, New York; Bonnie Eldon of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Janet Clark of Pescadero, California. She was predeceased by her daughter Susan Eldon and her two husbands, USMC Capt. Ralph Eldon and Norman Coiner. Doreen is also survived by her five grandchildren: Tina Schellman of Falls Church, Virginia; Kelly Billingiere of Rockaway Park, New York; and Orion, Aislinn, and Skyler Clark of Pescadero, California. Doreen also leaves behind three great-grandsons, Nicholas, Lucas, and Thomas Schellman; three sons-in-law, Joseph Grover, James Sicignano, and James Clark; and two grandsons-in law, Nicolas Schellman and Douglas Adams, as well as her two sisters, Judy Sullivan of Vestal and Lynda Fuller of Whitney Point; two brothers-in-law, John Sullivan and Gordon Fuller; and many nieces and nephews.
She will be sorely missed by her loving family and friends.
The family wishes to thank the caring and supportive staff at The Hearth at Castle Gardens, Keepsake Village, Lourdes Hospital, and Mercy House. Our deepest gratitude to Sister Hermenegilde Naluyima of Lourdes Supportive and Palliative Medicine and Sister Alma Jones, pastoral associate at The Church of the Holy Family, and Father Clarence Rumble, founder of Mercy House, for their grace and guidance.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at The Church of the Holy Family, Endicott, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, followed immediately by a celebration of a funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doreen Coiner's name to Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott NY 13760.
"For the mountains may depart and the hills be removed, but my steadfast love shall not depart from you." Isaiah 54:10
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020