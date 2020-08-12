1/1
Doreen M. Wood
1939 - 2020
Great Bend, PA - Doreen M. Wood, 80, went home to be with the Lord on August 11, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Thomas Wood. She is also survived by her cherished children, Teri Brink, David Brink (Heidi), and Kevin Brink; two step children, Valerie (Mark) Raymond and Kathryn (William) Watkins; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Rachel) Darrow, Maggie Darrow, and Angelica Brink; two step grandchildren, Kyle and Conner Watkins; three great grandchildren; a brother, Derek Drummond; and a sister, Pauline Daniel. She was predeceased by her parents, Patrick and Beatrice Drummond; a step daughter, Pamela Materese; and a sister, Joyce Callow. Doreen was born and raised in England and came to the United States in 1961. She was proud to become a citizen in 1995. Doreen was a proud member of the American Legion Post #357 Auxiliary and very Patriotic. She loved the United States and enjoyed NASCAR. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the American Legion Post #357 Pavilion. Please consider memorial contributions in her memory to the American Legion Post #357, P.O. Box 429, Hallstead, PA 18822.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
