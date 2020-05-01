Doris E. Brink



Johnson City - Doris E. Brink, 93, of Johnson City, NY passed away at the Susquehanna Nursing Home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Doris was born Sept. 24, 1926 in East Rush, PA to the late Clark and Florence Linaberry. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter; a daughter Connie Whalen; son in law Donald E. Freed; sisters Evelyn Linaberry, Leila (Giles) Pierson, Betty (Ronald) Beeman; brother Gordon (Katherine) Linaberry. Survivors are daughter Barbara Freed of Johnson City, NY; son Timothy (Sandra) Brink of Binghamton, NY; grandchildren Brian (Lisa) Whalen, Heather (Kenneth) Byrd, Jennifer (Tony) Verano, Lisa (Lucas) Grencer, Justin D Freed, Steven J Freed; six great grandchildren; brothers Richard (Shirley) Linaberry, Edward Linaberry; special cousin Marion Timson and numerous nieces and nephews. Doris was a graduate of Rush High School class of 1944. After her marriage to Walter, April 26, 1947, they moved to Johnson City, NY where they raised their family. They joined All Saints Episcopal Church in Johnson City and Doris continued to be an active member. She loved singing in the church choir, working barbeques and soup and sandwich Saturdays. Doris was a thirty-year employee of Sears, Roebuck & Co. working in the advertising and customer service departments until her retirement. She loved to sing, dance and travel, and sang in the Rockbottom Players productions at Benjamin Franklin school for many years. She was a senior volunteer at the Johnson City Senior Center, one of their most avid pinochle players and always available to go on senior bus trips. She traveled all over the US and Caribbean with the senior center, family and friends. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church when we can gather. Burial was held at the East Rush Cemetery, East Rush, PA on May 1, 2020. Memorial Contributions in Doris's name may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 47 Main St, Johnson City, NY 13790.













