Doris Faughnan Wheat
Bellevue, WA - Doris died after a long illness at the age of 94. She spent the last few years of her life living in Bellevue, Washington being lovingly cared for by her son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Margie Wheat.
Doris was born in Williamsport, New York and raised in Binghamton, New York. She was the only daughter and fourth of six children born to Leona Jackson and Joseph Faughnan.
Doris was married to David S. Wheat for 67 years and friends for much longer. In addition to raising three sons, she worked as a waitress at the IBM Country Club and was later hired as an employee of the local IBM. She later transferred to the IBM plant in Tampa, Florida. After retiring, Doris and David enjoyed many years together in Florida.
Doris was preceded in death by her 5 brothers: Charles Faughnan, Ed Faughnan & wife Hazel, Richard Faughnan & wife Elizabeth, John Faughnan and Eugene Faughnan & wife Mary.
She was also preceded in death by her husband David S. Wheat, son, David Michael Wheat & grandson Scott Patrick Wheat.
She is survived by her son Patrick (Mary) Wheat of Anchorage, Alaska and Steven (Margie) Wheat of Dallas, Oregon, daughter-in-law Roberta Wheat of Fairbanks, Alaska and sister-in-law, Sophia Faughnan of Binghamton, New York. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Doris's wishes were to be buried next to her husband. Her internment will be held at the gravesite on Saturday, July 13th at 3pm at St. Augustine Cemetery in Silver Lake, Pennsylvania.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 7 to July 10, 2019