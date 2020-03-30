|
Doris Irene (Young) Whitmore
Smithville Flats - Doris Irene (Young) Whitmore, 82, of Smithville Flats, passed away on March 29, 2020, at Norwich Rehabilitation Center in Norwich.
She was born on May 2, 1937, in Triangle, daughter to the late Carl and Lillian Young.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Merlin (Mert) Whitmore and sister, Janet Ervin. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Winifred Whitmore; grandchildren, Raymond (Alysia) Whitmore, Thomas (Jessica Sivers) Whitmore, Stephen (Renee) Simpson and Natashia Simpson; great-grandchildren, Summer, Reagan, Ellie, Rayne, Amber, Kiley, Abby and Emily; son and daughter-in-law, Donald and BarbaraAnn (Valentine) Whitmore; grandchildren, Trista Welch, Taylor (Valentine) Brice and Terry Whitmore; great-grandchildren, Caleb Marconi and Bailey Schrann; sisters, Shirley (William) Coffin, Joyce (Carl) Oros and Joan Root; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Doris graduated from Cincinnatus Central School in 1955. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper/accountant at Raymond Corporation, First National Bank in Greene, Barons Inn, The Sherwood Hotel and other businesses. She will be remembered by always balancing everything to the penny. Doris loved being with her grandchildren and family. She loved working in her flower beds, knitting, square dancing and reading.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Norwich Rehab for your great care of mom. Private services will be held at Root Funeral Home, 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Genegantslet Fire Company or Smithville Rescue Squad, PO Box 151 Smithville Flats, NY 13841 or Greene Emergency Squad, 30 Birdsall St, Greene, NY 13778. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020