Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
(607) 659-5507
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
Doris L. Letscher Obituary
Doris L. Letscher

85 - Doris L. Letscher, 85, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Doris was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Clara Lowmiller Tubbs; her husband of 62 years, Charles Letscher; daughter, Susan Anderson; several brothers and sisters. Doris is survived by her four children and their spouses, Arnie and Bonnie Letscher, Connie and Byron Strickland, Dixie and Gary Sullivan, Patricia and Dan Cron; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Doris's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 15, 2019
