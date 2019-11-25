Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Endwell - Doris L. Miner, 89, of Endwell, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Doris was predeceased by her husband, John Miner. She is survived by her two sons, Mark Miner, Las Vegas, NV, and Todd (Julie) Miner, Binghamton, a brother, Paul Messemer, Vestal, and a sister, Jan Boyce, Florida. She is also survived by grandchildren, Katelyn (Jason) Aurelio, Jenna (Jim) Dickerson, Christopher Miner, and two great grandchildren. A private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019
