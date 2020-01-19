|
|
Doris M. Lenga
Johnson City - Nov. 9, 1928 - Jan. 16, 2020
Doris M. Lenga, 91, of Johnson City NY, (our beautiful hat lady) passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon after a struggle with dementia at Elizabeth Church Manor. She saw the other side and it was beautiful. Although it was a hard and sad decision for her to leave all of us, she was ever so happy to be reunited with those who went ahead to prepare a fully decorated room for her in heaven. She was born November 9, 1928 to Robert and Grace (Yeager) Bower in Nanticoke PA. She was predeceased by her loving husband Edward who died in 2002 after 55 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by four brothers, Robert, Carl, Rex, her adoring brother Herman and a sister Helen along with many Lenga family sister and brother-in-laws. A close, endearing and loving friend, John Kells of JC and FL, passed a few months ahead of her in 2019 to also help guide her to heaven. Also waiting for her at the gate and barking loudly will be her beautiful dog Angel who she dearly missed every day.
She is survived by her son, Ed Jr., and daughters Pat, Kathy Hammitt and Laurie Kendrick and their spouses.
She will also miss her grandchildren, Joe, Amber, Leia, Ryan, Tyler (and spouses) and great grandchildren Kaley, Deakon, Logan, Austin, Aubrey and Gavin; and, along in-laws Sophia, Bea, Mary and Fred and Irene; Godsons, Steve Yevchak Jr, Len Raychel Jr, and Rick Kucera and a special niece Cindi who grieve for her along with many, many nieces and nephews.
She retired from the JCHS cafeteria (the original hat lady) after working previously at One Hour Martinizing in Endwell, Home Mutual Insurance and at Endicott Johnson in the 1940's where she met her loving "candy-boy" husband and worked until she became a loving mother. (Her best and longest running career job) She is a current member of St. Vincent/Blessed Sacrament Church in Vestal and was previously a long-time member of St. Stanislaus Kostka where she was active in all her children's activities such as a Brownie Leader and President of the Mother's Club at one time. We will miss her smile, her worries about us, her love and especially all her hats. We will always love her and will miss her so much. "No more worries mom. We have everything under control. Rest now.
A Memorial Mass will be offered 10:00 AM Wednesday January 22nd at St. Vincent de Paul-Blessed Sacrament Church in Vestal. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City New York on Tuesday from 4-6 PM.
If donations are preferred, they can be made to the Humane Society of the Triple Cities in Binghamton NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020