Doris M. Stone
Harpursville - Doris M. Stone, 93 of Harpursville passed away Wed. June 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was predeceased by her husband, Lester R. Stone Sr., a son, SSgt. Lester R. Stone Jr., A Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient, a daughter, Doris Rowe Greiner and a baby, Daryl. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Anapaula & Chris Baxter, Nineveh, best friend, Bev Kennedy, Windsor, 4 grandchildren, Douglas (Wendy), Lori, Leslie & Jason (Amber), several great grandchildren, dear friend, Judy Walters, Ouaquaga and her 2 companions, Moonpie & Muffin. She was a member of Ouaquaga United Methodist Church, Auxiliary Member for over 60 years Harpursville American Legion Post 1596, Gold Star Mother-Syracuse Chapter, VFW and partner in 8 & 40.
Private Graveside Services will be held in Knox Cemetery, Ouaquaga at the convenience of the family. Pastor Sue Crawson-Brizzolara will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to: BC Humane Society 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903 or a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.