Doris Tatko
Endicott - Doris Tatko at 90 years of age, left this world on June 5th, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry, and sons, Stephen and Kenneth. She is survived by her loving daughter, Karen Bayer, her grandsons, Aric and partner Jerry, Dustin and wife Mackenzie, Jamie, Tyler, granddaughters, Amy and Lisa, and great grandchildren, Braden and Avery. A special thanks to the staff on Tulip Court at Ideal Senior Living, particularly Raymond and Sharon for the care they gave Doris.
The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott Sunday afternoon from 2-4 pm. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the UHS Foundation in Doris' name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 8 to June 9, 2019