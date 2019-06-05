Services
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorla Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorla H. Williams


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorla H. Williams Obituary
Dorla H. Williams

Greene - Dorla H. Williams, 88, of Greene, died on June 2, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home. Dorla was Born May 18, 1931 in Binghamton and raised in Tunnel, New York. She is predeceased by her parents, John Harvey Hayes and Genevieve Robinson; her daughter, Terri Markham O'Neill and husbands, S. Reid Markham Sr., Donald M. Roberts and Robert D. Williams. She is survived by her three sons, S. Reid (Lynne) Markham Jr., John B. Markham and Wood J. (Ann) Markham; sisters, Constance (Connie) Hayes and Gloria French; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grand-children. Dorla was employed at the Raymond Corporation for many years before retiring in 1996. She loved spending summers at Lake Ontario. She also enjoyed the company of her Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, crossword puzzles and her nightly rides. She was a very caring, loving and compassionate person that will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank the staff of North 2 at Willow Point for their care of Dorla. A funeral service will be held 12:00pm Saturday, June 8 at Root Funeral Home 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene New York 13778. Friends of the family may call from 10:00am until the time of the service at Root Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sylvan Lawn Cemetery, Greene, New York. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 5 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now