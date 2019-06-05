|
Dorla H. Williams
Greene - Dorla H. Williams, 88, of Greene, died on June 2, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home. Dorla was Born May 18, 1931 in Binghamton and raised in Tunnel, New York. She is predeceased by her parents, John Harvey Hayes and Genevieve Robinson; her daughter, Terri Markham O'Neill and husbands, S. Reid Markham Sr., Donald M. Roberts and Robert D. Williams. She is survived by her three sons, S. Reid (Lynne) Markham Jr., John B. Markham and Wood J. (Ann) Markham; sisters, Constance (Connie) Hayes and Gloria French; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grand-children. Dorla was employed at the Raymond Corporation for many years before retiring in 1996. She loved spending summers at Lake Ontario. She also enjoyed the company of her Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, crossword puzzles and her nightly rides. She was a very caring, loving and compassionate person that will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank the staff of North 2 at Willow Point for their care of Dorla. A funeral service will be held 12:00pm Saturday, June 8 at Root Funeral Home 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene New York 13778. Friends of the family may call from 10:00am until the time of the service at Root Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sylvan Lawn Cemetery, Greene, New York. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 5 to June 7, 2019