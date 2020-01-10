|
Dorla Nary
Selinsgrove, PA - Dorla Bushnell Nary, 93, of Selinsgrove, PA, and formerly of Newark Valley, NY, passed away on Dec. 22, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Lena Bushnell, her brothers Gerald and Robert Bushnell and her loving husband Bruce L. Nary. Dorla is survived by brother-in-law, Robert and sister-in-law Louise Baker, Boiling Springs, PA; several nieces and nephews; and many other extended family members and friends. Dorla was born and raised in Newark Valley, NY. She became a member of the United Methodist Church in Newark Valley in 1935 and graduated from Newark Valley High School in 1944. After earning her degree, Dorla became an elementary music teacher- traveling to Middleburg, Mt Pleasant Mills and Penns Creek Elementary Schools. Later in her life, Dorla also played her saxophone in the Selinsgrove Area Adult Band. She passed on her commitment and passion for music to her students and her legacy will long be appreciated and cherished. Dorla and Bruce were wed on August 22, 1953. They created a beautiful life during their many years together until Bruce's passing on Feb. 4, 2000. Dorla and Bruce shared a love for the theatre and theatre arts.The Dr. Bruce L. Nary Theatre Guest Artist Fund was established, by Dorla, for the purpose of bringing to campus recognized professionals in the field of theatre. The goal of the program is to enhance the educational experience of students and others who may benefit from participating in seminars or attending presentations with the selected professionals. This will now have Dorla's name included. Dorla was also committed to her work with the and enjoyed helping with many soirees held at the SVCC. She and Bruce volunteered for 22 years, and were very instrumental in making the daffodil project a large fundraiser for the ACS. Dorla was a unique lady with a zest for life. Though she was vision impaired for the last 15 years of her life, she never let that stop her from enjoying every day and living to the fullest. Her impact on the lives of many will not soon be forgotten. Friends and family are invited to the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, NY, on Jan. 18th from 10 until Noon, at which time a celebration of her life will be held. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to the in loving memory of Dorla. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020