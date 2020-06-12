Dorothy A. JenkinsJohnson City - Dorothy A. Jenkins, 89 of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on June 10th. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Morlais Jenkins, Jr. and two sisters, Marjory Kery and Peggy Lynn. She is survived by her loving family; daughters, Linda (Gary) Wheeler, Laura Jenkins and partner, Mary Beth Sullivan, Leona (Carlos) Chaluisant, a special Niece Cindy Kery; three grandchildren, Melissa (Dan) Bayouth, Norman (Whitney) Webster, Cassandra Martin and partner, Kyle Larson; eight great grandchildren, Violet, Julia, Konstantine, Hayven, Shayleigh, Anthony, Lillian and William; one sister, Betty (Pete) McNulty; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Dorothy was a long standing member of St. James Church for over fifty years, having served on the Tabernacle Society, taught CCD, ran the Rosary Makers Club, helped in the food pantry, worked BINGO and received an award from the Archdiocese of Syracuse for her devotion to the church. She retired after many years working at the Endicott Paracord Office. A Funeral Mass will be offered Monday, June 15th at 10:00 AM at St. James Church 131 Main Street, Johnson City, New York. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, June 15th from 9-9:45 A.M. with respect to the family and COVID-19, please be advised there will be a limited amount allowed at funeral home at any one time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Broome County CHOW program, Saint James Church or Our Landy of Lourdes Hospice Program.