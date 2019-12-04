|
|
Dorothy A. Williams Goham
Dorothy A. Williams Goham "Dot" of Binghamton, Passed away November 20th, 2019, in the comfort of her home with her loving family at her side. Born October 14th, 1945 a lifelong resident of Binghamton. She was predeceased by her loving parents Harold and Alice Williams, her beloved husband John J. Goham, her favorite aunt Kate, her dogs Lilly, Thor and Bon. Cats Itsy and Bitsie. She is survived by Cinder her champion Corgi and Blue her beautiful sassy cat, they were her world. She is also survived by her first cousins Mary Shaw, George Burdick and Laura Pascucci, her care givers that she thought of as family Colleen McVannan, Jacqueline Osterhout, Jessica Mosher, Christina Mathews, and her closest friend Maryellen Hanley. Special fondness of her good friends Roberta Bills, Florence Bender, Alfred Bender and Keven Brown. Dot was a retiree from IBM where she had worked twenty plus years in purchasing. A member of the Tabernacle Church, Daughters of The American Revolution and a supporter of the Humane Society of Binghamton. She was a lover of all animals with the fondest memories of riding her horse GomanGo. She was an avid poker player which she loved to teach and a lover of baseball, especially the New York Yankees. A small package with an enormous heart. Her laughter was contagious, and she loved to make people laugh, mostly herself. She enjoyed playing pranks on her friends with the most enjoyment from their reaction afterwards such as crying, wincing and shock. She was known for many wonderful things like her love for music and the way she sang off key to it. Heartfelt long- winded conversation lead entirely by her. Her love for the jelly donut, Wegmans cookies and Haagen- Dazs ice cream. Dot was kind, loving and motherly. She was witty, funny, a young spirited burst of light. May her light shine on as far as infinity. She said, "Remember Butterflies and wildflowers are free but love is priceless". She was loved to the moon and back and will be missed so very much. Family and friends are invited to call Sunday December 15th from 5:30 to 6:30 PM at the Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home 71 Main Street, Binghamton New York. Please visit ParsonsFuneral.com to offer your condolences. Should friends and family desire, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Animal Care Council 131 Washington Ave Endicott NY 13760 or Willows Wings Animal Sanctuary http://www.willowswings.org/
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019