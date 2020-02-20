|
|
Dorothy Alice Crosby
June 21, 1921 - February 19, 2020
Loved animals
Loved her family
Cooked and Baked
Gardened
Enjoyed art, crafts
and puzzles
Hunted and Fished
Danced and Bowled
Cherished and
Treasured
She will be missed.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 6:00 PM, Monday, February 24, 2020 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. Memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to your favorite animal charity. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
