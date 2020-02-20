Services
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
Dorothy Alice Crosby


1921 - 2020
Dorothy Alice Crosby Obituary
Dorothy Alice Crosby

Dorothy Alice Crosby

June 21, 1921 - February 19, 2020

Loved animals

Loved her family

Cooked and Baked

Gardened

Enjoyed art, crafts

and puzzles

Hunted and Fished

Danced and Bowled

Cherished and

Treasured

She will be missed.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 6:00 PM, Monday, February 24, 2020 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. Memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to your favorite animal charity. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
