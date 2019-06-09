|
Dorothy "Dottie" Allen
Tucson, AZ - Formerly of Endwell, NY. Dottie, age 90, passed peacefully in Tucson, AZ on May 30, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born in Lancaster County, PA on June 26, 1928. Dottie attended Juanita College (PA) and earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education. Both she and her future husband, Arthur B. Allen, served together in the student government at Juniata. They married in December 1952 and his job with IBM eventually brought them to Endwell. They were members of both Endwell Greens GC and IBM CC for many years. She had a hole-in-one in 1986 and he had five hole-in-ones before he passed unexpectedly in 1987. They were long-time members of Endwell UMC. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her parents, Ruth and John Hummer, sister Mildred Zimmerman, brothers Clayton Hummer and Leon Hummer, and Tucson daughter-in-law, Monica (Huerta) Allen. She is also predeceased by her former Endwell, NY companion William Powell.
Dottie is survived by her four children: Karinne (Michael) Fish of Marietta, GA; Scott (Cathy) Allen of Scottsdale; Mark (Amber) Allen and Jane (Kevan) Schlamowitz, both of Tucson; as well as her six grandchildren: Alisa (Hugh) Moore and Brandon Fish, Atlanta, GA; Jack Allen, Phoenix; Tiffany Allen, Cody Allen and Zach Schlamowitz, all of Tucson. Dottie was a member of St. Marks UMC in Tucson, AZ. Her memorial service will be Monday, June 10th at 11 am at St. Marks UMC, 1431 W. Magee Road, Tucson 85704. This service may be viewed live stream at 11 am MST (2 pm EST) at www.umcstmarks.org. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Marks UMC - please note Kitchen Remodel Project. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Condolences can be expressed online @ http://www.adairfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 9, 2019