Dorothy Borgstrom, 88, passed from this life and heaven gained an angel on Friday May 15, 2020 at JGJ Nursing Home. She is survived by her daughter, Tescha Borgstrom, and Laurie, her son, Ted Borgstrom, and Nancy, her daughter, Pat Rose, and Doug, along with her grandchildren, Sarah, Sam, Emily, and DJ. Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend. She loved her grandogs Buddy, Max, and Elmo and grandcats Truman and Tucker. Known for her love of April the Giraffe, sailors, and visits to the beach (plus her famous potato salad), all who knew her loved her. Special thanks to her longtime friend Sandy as well as Ron ("John"), Erica, "Purdy", Patty, Jean, and the rest of the wonderful staff at United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus who provided such great care for so many years. Per Dorothy's request, there will be no services. Please complete an act of kindness in her memory.









