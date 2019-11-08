|
Dorothy C. Salankiewicz
Vestal - Our beloved wife, mom & grandma, Dorothy C. (Dollie) Salankiewicz, 85, passed away on 11/6/19 at Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal.
Born August 10, 1934 in Ford City, PA to the late Joseph & Margaret Tomaswick. Also predeceased by sisters Goldie & Millie, brothers Albert, Joseph & James and sister-in-law Stephanie.
Dollie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert (Bob) Salankiewicz, daughters Lee Ann & husband Michael Matyas, Diane Salankiewicz & son Robert (Bobby Joe) & wife Maria along with her 3 grandsons Mark, Matthew & Maxwell Salankiewicz. Sister in laws Marilyn Tomaswick and Janet & Ted Breuer & several nieces & nephews.
She graduated from Ford City High School and earned her nursing degree from New Castle Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. After graduation, she worked at Armstrong County Hospital and private practice until marriage in 1958 & relocating to New York State. In 1960, they moved to Binghamton and she worked part time at Lourdes Hospital and was an Administrative Assistant at Blessed Sacrament church for several years. In 1983, she returned to full time work as a registered nurse at Willow Point Nursing Home until retirement in 1997.
She was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need. We will remember her as a kind hearted, supportive, caring & generous wife, mom, grandma & friend. Most notable is the lifetime care & sacrifice she & Bob provided for their handicapped daughter, Diane. Holiday gatherings were a priority with the family. She was a wonderful cook & baker, always making sure there was plenty to eat and then enjoyed playing games after each feast.
Mom was a dedicated supporter of her son & grandsons' athletic activities. She was fond of watching Yankees' baseball & Duke Blue Devils basketball. Two memorable events were Valentine's Day 2015 when her son took her to the Duke-Syracuse game at the Dome to see her "Dukies" play. Dollie & Bob realized the dream of a lifetime with a trip to Poland in 2007 to explore their Polish heritage. Also enjoyed visits to play the slot machines at Tioga Downs casino. Strong in faith, she was a devout member of St. Vincent DePaul/Blessed Sacrament church in Vestal.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends a the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Thanks Mom for a job well done....
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019