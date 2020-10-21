Dorothy Carol Osovski
Campville, NY - Dorothy Carol Osovski, of Campville, NY, born on December 15, 1947, quietly passed away on October 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Conrad and Nellie Osovski of Newark Valley, NY. Dorothy is survived by her companion and love of 27 years, Mark R. Palmer; also her daughter, Adrianne Goodrich; her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter, Leslie, Rob and Althea Manville; her sister and brother-in-law, Priscilla and Bill Manwaring. She is also survived by Mark's son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Heather Palmer and their daughters, Kaitlyn and Avery.
Dorothy graduated from Newark Valley High School Class of 1966 and attended Harpur College. Dorothy was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, playing bocce, scrabble, backyard bonfires, charades, sarcastic humor, and spending time with family and friends.
A private family Memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 24, 2020, at 2:00pm
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Dorothy to the National Kidney Foundation
or the charity of your choice
