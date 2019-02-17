Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson City - Dorothy E. Maye Croteau, 91, of Johnson City, died February 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence, her parents Peter and Maida Maye, her beloved Aunt Helen Eckleberger, and her daughter-in-law Laurie Croteau. She is survived by her sons Raymond (Suzanne) Croteau of Johnson City and Maurice (Denise) Croteau of Johnson City. She is also survived by granddaughters Danette (Paul) Koanui and Ginelle (Bradley) Jones of Binghamton, and grandson Phillip Croteau and friend Nicole Barker of Johnson City, as well as great-grandsons Sebastian and Milo Koanui and great-granddaughter Lisi Maye Jones. She is also survived by brother-in-laws Paul Croteau of Newark Valley and Leo (Barbara) Croteau of Endwell, sister-in-law Claire (Bernard) Griffin of Friendsville, PA, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dorothy was a graduate of Binghamton North High School and Cortland State Teachers College where she was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. She taught at Binghamton's Woodrow Wilson for 25 years. She was a member of the New York State Retired Teachers, Eastern Broome Branch. Dorothy and her husband spent wonderful times camping in recreational vehicles. Retirement was spent with family and many friends in Fort Myers, Florida and at Sandy Pond, NY, where she loved visiting the beaches and collecting shells. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc. 428 Main Street Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at 10am until the time of the service at the Barber Memorial Home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.