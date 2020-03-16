|
|
Dorothy "Dottie" Dykeman
Dorothy "Dottie" Dykeman, 74, of Sarasota Florida and Binghamton New York, truly beloved wife of Gary Dykeman for 53 wonderful years, completed her life's journey on Wednesday March 11, 2020. She blessed the lives of so many with her love, friendship, and spirit.
Born in Johnson City New York on May 15, 1945 to the late Bertha and Walter Sedora, Dottie spent her childhood in the company of her dear sister Eleanor Cote of Bristol Connecticut and remained close friends with her throughout her life.
Her care and commitment to others found its natural home in her choice of careers. After completing degrees at Charles S Wilson School of Nursing, SUNY Binghamton (BSN) and Syracuse University (MSN) she went on to not only practice nursing but became a nurse educator. She was so loved by her students that they often stayed in contact with her for decades after graduating.
When Dottie met Gary, the love of her life, in 1963 she began the journey of a lifetime. Together they co-owned Jack Sherman Toyota of Binghamton. However, she felt that her greatest accomplishment was her adored two daughters and their families, Lisa and Chris Giummo of Sarasota Florida and Teressa and Oscar Diaz and her grandchildren Tyler and Hayden of Boynton Beach Florida.
Dottie's family would like to thank her sisters and brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren, and the friends and members of the many organizations in which she was involved for their love and support throughout her illness, particularly the wonderful choir of Saint Patrick's.
Her's was a life truly well lived. Anyone first meeting Dottie discovered her unique ability to make you feel as if you were the most important person in the world, treating you as if she had known you for years. We can think of no better tribute than to follow her example. Dottie's wishes were that no flowers be sent, but rather, if you are so inclined, to please make a donation in her name to a .
Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons - Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.
For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020