Dorothy E. Arrington
Owego, NY - Dorothy E. Arrington, 74, passed away surrounded by her children on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Mrs. Arrington was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Edward L. Arrington and her younger sister who died during childbirth. She is survived by her children, Kathye Arrington, Karen Arrington and Edward Arrington, Jr. and his wife Leisa Arrington, Kimberly Arrington and her husband Joseph Roucek Jr.; three grandchildren KyAnna, Alexis and Joseph; one sister, Betty R. Turner; several nieces and nephews and cousins. Dorothy retired from Tioga County Department of Social Services after 11 years. She was very community minded, an avid volunteer and was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Owego. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m at the First Baptist Church of Owego, 228 Main Street, Owego with Pastor Bill Kohler. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9 a.m - 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Owego, 228 Main Street, Owego, NY prior to services which will start promptly at 11 a.m. Condolences may be made to the Arrington Family at www.emfaheyfunderalhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Dec. 12, 2019