Dorothy F. Argetsinger
Dorothy F. Argetsinger, 85, of Endicott, NY, passed away May 31, 2020. She is survived by her children; Alison Kosky and Christopher Argetsinger (Kelley); grandsons, Tyler, Austin, Samuel, and Matthew. Dorothy retired from IBM, then earned a Master's (MSW) from Boston College, worked as and (LCSW) for Family and Children's Svcs in Binghamton, and after retiring again, started a private practice working until her passing.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.