Dorothy Gardener Shear, 81 passed away peacefully Sep, 26, 2019. She was survived by 3 sons, Dale & Audrey Baker, Jeffery Shear, Howard Shear. 2 brothers and 1 sister James Gardener, Kenny Gardener, Marion Gardener. 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.

Dorothy loved animals and was a strong advocate for cats and the local spay and neuter programs. She will greatly missed. The family will hold a private memorial
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 29, 2019
