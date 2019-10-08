|
Dorothy Hospodor
Johnson City - At age 99, Dorothy Hospodor passed away peacefully in her sleep October 8. She was predeceased by her husband Peter, daughter Patricia, and grandson, Matthew Folejewski. She is survived by daughter June Downey, grandchildren Susan Hoffman, who has been her loving caretaker for the last decade, Michele Downey-Ely (Bill), Karen Downey, Mark Downey, and great-grandchildren Ryan and Gage Ely. She was a communicant at St. James Church. There will be no viewing or services at Dorothy's request. Internment at Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019