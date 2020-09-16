1/1
Dorothy I. Brown
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy I. Brown

Apalachin - Dorothy I. Brown of Apalachin, New York, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her husband, Alvin Brown, her son, Stephen Brown, and two great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Bill) Matthews, Daughter-in-law, Marilyn Brown, Sister, Norma Welty, Son-in-law Dennis Laszewski , Grandchildren: Scott (Nadene) Abramo, Tammie (Pete) Whitson, Pam (Dean) Merritt), Patti (Gene) Welch, Stephen Brown, Jr. (Jill), Jackie Laszewski, and Brett Laszewski (Dani), 18 Great Grandchildren, 6 great great grandsons, and 3 more great great grandsons on the way as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and extended family members.

She was a passionate member of the South Apalachin Baptist Church and Naomi Circle for many years.

She enjoyed life to the fullest, loving to spend time with family and friends and never afraid to try new adventures. Game night and campfires were amongst some of her favorite moments.

A special thank you to her caregivers that took care of her for the last several months. Betty, Beth, Colleen, Bonnie and Sharon. Also her many neighbors and friends.

The family will receive friends and family from Noon until 2:00 on Saturday, September 19, at the South Apalachin Baptist Church with the service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please make contribution in memory of Dorothy to the South Apalachin Baptist Church, 4116 Pennsylvania Avenue, Apalachin, NY 13732.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
6519 New York 434
Apalachin, NY 13732
(607) 625-3010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved