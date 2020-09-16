Dorothy I. BrownApalachin - Dorothy I. Brown of Apalachin, New York, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her husband, Alvin Brown, her son, Stephen Brown, and two great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Bill) Matthews, Daughter-in-law, Marilyn Brown, Sister, Norma Welty, Son-in-law Dennis Laszewski , Grandchildren: Scott (Nadene) Abramo, Tammie (Pete) Whitson, Pam (Dean) Merritt), Patti (Gene) Welch, Stephen Brown, Jr. (Jill), Jackie Laszewski, and Brett Laszewski (Dani), 18 Great Grandchildren, 6 great great grandsons, and 3 more great great grandsons on the way as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and extended family members.She was a passionate member of the South Apalachin Baptist Church and Naomi Circle for many years.She enjoyed life to the fullest, loving to spend time with family and friends and never afraid to try new adventures. Game night and campfires were amongst some of her favorite moments.A special thank you to her caregivers that took care of her for the last several months. Betty, Beth, Colleen, Bonnie and Sharon. Also her many neighbors and friends.The family will receive friends and family from Noon until 2:00 on Saturday, September 19, at the South Apalachin Baptist Church with the service immediately following.In lieu of flowers, please make contribution in memory of Dorothy to the South Apalachin Baptist Church, 4116 Pennsylvania Avenue, Apalachin, NY 13732.