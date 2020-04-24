Services
Smithville - Dorothy J. Genter, 92 of Smithville, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Absolute Center For Nursing in Endicott. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Genter. Dorothy is survived by daughter, Diane (Jim) Foster; 3 sons, David(Kim), Dean, Mathew(Diane) Genter; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; 2 sister-in-laws, Dottie and Doris Genter. Dorothy was born in Peterborough, England and married her husband, Donald who was in the US Air Force in 1954. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Smithville where she took pleasure in decorating it. She enjoyed making items for craft shows. Dorothy was always cheerful with a ready smile and taught us all to help those in need. Private services will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Chenango SPCA 6160 County Road 32 Nowich, NY 13815. Arrangements are under direction of Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
