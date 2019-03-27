|
Dorothy J. Geroge
Binghamton - Dorothy J. George, 97, a resident of Good Shepard Fairview, Binghamton, N.Y., passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, on March 25, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Rev. Donald George, her parents, Frederick and Maude Keast, sister, Mildred Redka and brother Samuel Keast. Survived by her children, son, Donald and Kathleen George(Loveland, Colorado), daughter, Sandra and David Titus (Endicott, New York), grandchildren, Andrea and Charles Willett(Loveland Colorado), Damon and Katharine Titus (Middletown, Ohio), Joel Titus (Greene, NewYork) great grandchildren, Alexandra Willett, Evangeline Titus, Elsie Titus, Joshua Titus, Jacob Titus also several nieces, nephews, and special friends. Dorothy was a member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, where she supported her husband in his ministry there for 30 years. She was an encourager to all, a prayer warrior for all and served others with her gift of hospitality. God also blessed her with a beautiful voice and many were encouraged by her singing. She never sought praise and served God in a spirit of selflessness. She delighted in her children and grandchildren and was interested in every aspect of their lives and prayed for them daily.They also delighted in her. She loved God's creation and enjoyed traveling, watching birds attracted to her feeders and growing a variety of flowers. She loved life and her energy seemed boundless as she embraced the world around her. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 29, from 10-12 at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 729 Main Street, Vestal, N.Y. and a celebration of her life will follow immediately, officiated by her nephew Rev Samuel Garnett. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Good Shepard Fairview, for the exceptional and loving care that she received there.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019