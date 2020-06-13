Dorothy J. "Dot" Kocik
1946 - 2020
Dorothy J. "Dot" Kocik

Binghamton - Dorothy J. ("Dot") Kocik, 73, of Bonita Springs, FL and Binghamton, NY, passed away suddenly on June 10 at her home in Binghamton. Dorothy was born in Johnson City, NY, to Clifton and Gertrude Corby on July 1, 1946. She worked for Kennedy Real Estate for over 20 years and had a fine eye for decorating and creating beautiful spaces. She loved spending time with extended family and cooking delicious meals for them. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Thomas F. Kocik, sons Rev. Thomas M. Kocik, KHS, of Fall River, MA and Michael (Kate) Kocik of Powder Springs, GA, grandsons Ryan (Samantha) Snider of Pittsburgh, William and Troy Bauma of Powder Springs, great-grandchildren Shae and Bronx Snider, sister-in-law Linda Corby, brother-in-law Winfield Millard, sister-inlaw Loretta Kocik, brothers-in-law Rev. Francis Kocik, John (Linda) Kocik, and Richard Kocik, several nieces and nephews, and lifelong friend Karren Johnson. She is predeceased by her parents, daughter Kim Snider, brothers Richard, Gordon, and Clifton Jr., and sisters Janette, Laura, and Barbara. Memorial donations may be made to the Retired Professional Fire Fighters Cancer Fund, 4 Loretta Drive, Binghamton, NY 13905. A Funeral Mass will be offered by her son and brother-in-law, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Binghamton at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
