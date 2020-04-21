|
Dorothy J. Patrick
Johnson City - Heaven welcomed an angel on Saturday, April 18, 2020 when Dorothy J Patrick, 88, passed away peacefully at home with Linda and Tom by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Helen and John Cisz, and her brothers Jack, Eddie and Bob. Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Tom Huson; her grandchildren Tommy (Jenn) Huson, Kimmi (Drew) Rullo and Keri (Matt Kellogg) Huson; her great-grandchildren Nolan, Tyler and Lucas Huson and AJ, Maya, and Amelia Rullo. She is also survived by her sister and best friend Helen (Tom) Boback and their daughters, Brenda (Al) Smith and Bonnie (Bill) Delahanty, their families and her nieces and nephews, Diane, Gary, David, Brian, Carol, Marcy, Leon, Karen, Greg. Dorothy's greatest joys were her family and her faith. Linda and her Mom shared an undeniable love that was evident to everyone who knew them. Many a vacation was spent with Helen's family up and down the east coast; they were a "family" of 6 and did everything together. She was at every holiday, family birthday, and celebration happily making and bringing delicious home-made foods, especially cookies, rice pudding and lekvar cake. Dorothy was a life-long employee of GE having worked 30+ years as a technical editor where she met many people who became favored bridge players and lasting friends. Having retired at the end of 1990 Dorothy enjoyed a wonderful retirement life. Never one to be the spotlight she was a spectator at just about every event her grandchildren had, as well as many of those of her nieces and nephews. She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and traveled everywhere with Linda and Tom just to see them. We have lost the matriarch of our family - she will be dearly missed but know that as she's playing ball with Jack the dog, she will watch and protect us all until we meet again. A private Funeral Service will be held at St. Michael's Orthodox Church. Dorothy was a very generous donator to many organizations. If you would like to make a donation in her name, she was particularly devoted to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or her church, St. Michael's, 296 Clinton St, Binghamton, NY 13905.
"When I'm gone I hope you'll see, how happy she made me. For I'll be there, in my Daughter's eyes"
Mom - I Love You Forever - Linda
