Dorothy Jean Babcock
Hillcrest - Dorothy Jean Babcock, 85, died September 27, 2019. She is survived by her beloved family; her daughter Andrea Babcock, son and son-in-law Jonathan Babcock and Danton Bankay, grandaughter Nicole Young, great-grandson Jackson Young and her sister Shirley Dechene. She was predeceased by her husband William Babcock. Dorothy worked at UHS as an Administrative Assistant. After retirement she worked part time at The Discovery Center and volunteered as a Nursing Home Ombudsmen for the Broome County Office of the Aging. More than anything, she loved her family and directed most of her energy and efforts to caring for them in any way possible.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Burial will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to "Every Dogs Dream Rescue" 420 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790. Please sign her online guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 29, 2019