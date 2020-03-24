|
|
Dorothy K. Gardner
Binghamton - Dorothy K. Gardner, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Louis & Mary Kumpan; sister Mary Mras, brothers Louis, Joseph (Rosemary), Bill (Adele), Albert and Dan (Kay) also the father of her children George Gardner.
She is survived by her children Robert (Barbara) Gardner, Joyce Gardner-Ketchuck, Judy Gardner and Laura Evans (David); grandchildren Michele Gibson, Lisa (Paul) Henke, Sarah (Jason) Householder, Misty Perkins, Nicole (Eric) and Anthony; several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was a retired employee of Singer Link and a longtime member of St. Paul's Church. She enjoyed crocheting baby blankets for various charities and was an excellent cook. She was a very strong independent person who loved her children above all else.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Susquehanna Nursing Home for the care she received.
A Private Graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020