Dorothy L. Spencer
Vestal - Dorothy L. Eagan Spencer, 94, died May 23, 2019 and has moved on to the wildflower fields above. Also known as the 'WeedBarn' Lady she dried wildflowers and made all natural arrangements that might also include seed pods and grasses. Customers came from all over
every fall for her dried bouquets. She could drive yet preferred to be a passenger so she could watch for 'weeds', as she called them, to hang in her drying barn. She never traveled without her cutting nippers. As a note this particular interest allowed her to be dressmaker to the woodland fairies.
She also wrote poetry (several self-published books), painted in watercolors and oils, traveled, entertained and was an excellent cook. Earlier in her life she decorated wedding cakes, made quilts, was a literacy volunteer and a hospice volunteer. Her cooking, her ability to entertain and her creativity and love of good stories meant the house was always filled with the laughter of family and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband David G. Spencer, brother James Eagan as well as her parents Helen and John Eagan and stepfather George Carner. Survived by 7 children: John (Natalie) Spencer, Ken (Marilyn) Spencer, Marie Spencer Bricker, Ray Spencer, Susan Spencer, Paul (Peg) Spencer and Alice Spencer. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her charm, creativity and wonderful sense of humor have influenced all of us who survive her.
A memorial will be held on June 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St., Vestal, NY. Calling hours will be at the funeral home from 12:00 until 2:00. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Waterman Conservation Education Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin, NY 13732
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 26, 2019