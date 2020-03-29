|
Dorothy M Allen
Binghamton -
Dorothy Allen peacefully entered our Heavenly Kingdom on March 28, 2020 joining her husband George of 61 years who predeceased her.Dorothy and her family were deeply Blessed to have received the warm loving care of Mercy House and Hospice Care. Her family extends their heartfelt gratitude for the compassion they experienced during her stay. From the empathetic administration, extraordinary nurses and amazing volunteers, to the wonderful outside community members that extend themselves to the patients comfort and joy bringing daily rays of sunshine and love. This gift is immense and priceless. Dorothy was a strong proud independent woman. She loved and was so proud of her family. She retired from Macintosh Laboratories. Maintaining her home and yard was her passion. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Barbara Kerth, husband, George, in-laws, John and Anna Allen, sisters, Edna (Joe) Kosalik and Eva (Walt) Evanitsky, sister in law Louise (AI) Evans and infant grandson, Christopher Allen Jr. Dorothy is survived by brother/sister in law, Tom (Betsy) Allen, children: John & Steve, Christopher & Lorraine, Timothy & Karen, Grandchildren: Katherine & Matthew Henry and Jared Allen. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Due to the current COVID-19, the family will honor Dorothy with a Catholic Mass and burial unfortunately restricted to immediate family only. We ask that you take a moment in the next day or two to stop and feel the sun upon your face, listen to a singing bird and say a prayer of gratitude for family and all the Blessings that surround you and fill your lives. We Thank Thomas Shea Funeral Home and Very Rev Monsignor John Putano of St Thomas Aquinas Church for their guidance and service. In acknowledgment of the priceless gift of Mercy House, We ask that you please make a generous donation today in Dorothy's memory to the Mercy House 212 North McKinley Avenue Endicott, NY 13760. You never know when this gift may need be extended to you or a family member. Thank you and May God Bless you! Condolences can be shared through Sheafuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020