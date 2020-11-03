Dorothy M. Armstrong



Homosassa, FL, formerly of Hallstead, PA - Dorothy M. Armstrong, 88 was reunited with her husband of 62 years, Keith, in Heaven on November 3, 2020. Dorothy is survived by two children, Jeff (Jeanne) Armstrong and Laurie (Daryl) Nichols; five grandchildren, Tim (Lisa), Keith, Kelly (Keith), Stacy (Chad), and Deanna (Kyle); nine great grandchildren, Ava, Marco, Angelica, Alyssa, Anthony, Kelsey, Alexis, Emma, and Quinn ; a great great grandson, Jacob; a sister, Ethel Smith; two brothers, Cliff (Lynn) Miller, Paul (Lauren) Miller; a brother-in-law, Ike (Betty) Armstrong; a sister-in-law, Laura Miller; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Leslie and Ruth Miller; her brothers, Jim (Betty) Miller, Chuck (Jean) Miller, and Howard Miller; a brother-in-law, Asa Smith. Prior to her retirement, Dorothy was employed with Agway in Binghamton as a Gardening Specialist. Her coworkers and customers regularly sought her for assistance and knowledge. Dorothy had an affection for hummingbirds. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. The family wishes to express their appreciation for her neighbors and friends in PA and FL for looking out for her. A funeral will be held at noon, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Franklin Hill Presbyterian Church, with an outdoor option to listen from your car radio at 89.5 for friends at the church. Please allow the family the Sanctuary space for the service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store