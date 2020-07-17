Dorothy May Middleton Beeman, 84, of Owego, NY passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020. She was born on November 4, 1935 the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Anderson) Middleton. She was predeceased by her sister, Verna Shoop, brother, Stanley Middleton, Grandson, Anthony Richard Houston; Dorothy is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard; daughter Lorrie (David) Schutt, son Daniel (Traceen) Beeman, son Marvin Beeman, daughter, Nancy (Robert Allen) Houston; her grandchildren, Rebecca, Michael, Ben, Aaron, Paul, Charity, Ryan, Nicholas, Megan, Travis, Brent, Brenda, Andy; 29 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson; sisters Jeanette (Arnie) Poppitz and Mary Hubbard. She worked as an inspector at IBM in Owego for many years. Dorothy was a longtime member of the Lakeview Chapel. She loved butterflies and crocheting, but was most proud of and enjoyed her grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd, Owego, NY 13827. Burial will be in Tioga Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to Lakeview Chapel on Tuesday, from 10:00AM until the time of service. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dorothy's name to the Candor Emergency Squad, 58 Main Street, Candor, NY 13743. Share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com