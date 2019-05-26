|
Dorothy M. Kocian
Vestal - Dorothy May Kocian - Passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus, with her family by her side on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
She is preceeded in death by her husband, Charles Kocian (1976), her parents, Alfred and Helena Blomquist, sisters Aurora Blomquist, Heide Rought, Vera Cleveland, Janet Allen, brothers Sven Blomquist, Allan Blomquist, Ralph Blomquist and Edgar Blomquist. Dorothy is survived by her children, Allan Kocian and Sharon Camp, sister Ruth Chapman, grandchildren Mark (Tammi) Camp, Korey (Brian) Watson and David Camp, great grandchildren Nicholas & Leah Watson and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, and was employed by Sanzo Specialties and IBM. She will be remembered by all for her endless love and selfless ways, her great sense of humor, and her "One liners". Family was most important, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10 AM, with a service at 11 AM at Grace Lutheran Church, Vestal. The Reverend Dr. Andrew Watkins will officate. Burial at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Amercian or Grace Lutheran Church, Organ Fund.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 26, 2019