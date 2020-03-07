|
|
Dorothy M. "Dottie" Speight
Binghamton - Dorothy (Dottie) M Speight, 92, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at Elizabeth Church Manor surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Sandi and husband Gordon Bloom; son Bill and wife Bobbie Speight; her loving grandchildren Amber Bloom (Dov Lebowitz-Nowak), Ashley Strohl (Seth), Bill Speight (Nicole), Jessica Marshall (Mathew), and Meghan Speight. Her amazing great-grandchildren Emily Speight and Leah Marshall, along with many nieces and nephews.
Dottie is pre-deceased by her loving husband of 60- years, William Speight, her parents Florence and Michael Maynoian, her sisters Sara (Dick) Schnurbusch and Roxie Staschak.
She was the Manager at the Sheltered Workshop Credit Union and was Treasurer of the Armenian Relief Society. Dorothy was a long-time member of Ross Memorial Church, recently singing in the choir. She loved her family and friends, and along with her husband Bill, often traveled with a group of close friends on vacations and cruises.
Ever the social person, Dottie enjoyed spending time playing cards with her best friend Linda, or bingo with the many friends she made at St. Louis Manor. For those who knew her, there was never a better friend.
The family would like to thank St. Louise Manor for their loving care and friendship. We take great comfort in knowing she is now reunited with her husband and true love Bill.
Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Monday at 4 p.m. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Monday from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Dottie's Memory may be made to United Methodist Homes Foundation at 10 Acre Place, Binghamton, NY 13904.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020