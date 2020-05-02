Dorothy M. Turner
Chenango Bridge - Dorothy M. (Dot) Turner, 99, of Chenango Bridge died peacefully at her home April 27, 2020 with her son by her side. Born June 15, 1920, she was predeceased by her husband, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Eugene C. Turner; sons, R. David of Easley, SC and Jeffrey S. of Mays Landing, NJ; two infant sons, Bruce J. and Mark S.; two brothers, Grant and Merlin Folmsbee; and sister, Marion King. She is survived by her sister, Betty Spangenberg of Wilkes Barre, PA; a son, Scot (Barbara) of Paden City, WV, daughters-in-law, Mary Ann (R. David) and Melissa (Jeffrey S.); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous step family members; and several nieces, nephews, and their families. She is also survived by her devoted friend, neighbor and caregiver, Bonnie Davis. She was a life-long and faithful member of the United Methodist Church, attending the Chenango Bridge and Nimmonsburg UM Churches. Dorothy attended Binghamton Central High School, then married her high school sweetheart, Eugene (Gene) Turner on May 14, 1939. They were married 75 years. Dorothy worked at a variety of locations in the Binghamton area including the Hillcrest Army Medical Depot during WWII transferring supplies for the war effort while her husband, Gene, flew P-51 combat missions over Europe. Later, she worked at Ansco, Turner Plumbing and Heating, the Binghamton Press, and the Chenango Bridge Pharmacy. She and Gene later enjoyed volunteering over a decade for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Program. Dorothy was an avid reader, and enjoyed many hobbies, including cooking, baking, knitting, sewing, family camping, canoeing, gardening, pets, and traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe with Gene. Her memories and rich stories of the Great Depression, the WWII era, growing up and raising a family in Chenango Bridge were remarkable, and fascinating to many family, friends and neighbors. She lived a full life, had a strong faith in God, was committed to her church and family, and was loved and admired by everyone. She will be greatly missed. The family is planning a memorial service and gathering later this summer. Please visit Parsonsfuneral.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 2 to May 3, 2020.