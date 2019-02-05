Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Church
131 Main St.
Johnson City, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Church
131 Main St.
Johnson City, NY
View Map
Binghamton - Dorothy Marie (Green) Burnside of Binghamton, NY passed away on February 3, 2019 at age 95. She is survived by her sons, Ralph (Dorothy) and Daniel (Ellen); grandson, Daniel; great-granddaughter, Devan; and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ralph and siblings, Viola, Leo, Rose, Dan, John, and George. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 9am until 11am at St. James Church, 131 Main St., Johnson City. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11am with burial at Calvary Cemetery, 501 Fairview Street, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making donations to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760. To share a memory or to read more about Dorothy, visit www.jfricefh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
