Dorothy Marie KnapikEndwell - Dorothy Marie Knapik of Endwell, passed away October 4, 2020 in her home with her children by her side. She was born May 15, 1928 in Endicott, NY to Andrew and Mary (Buran) Smith. Dorothy married Andrew Knapik on April 24, 1948. From this union came four children, James Knapik (Kim), Mary Jeanne Knapik Bialas (Sterling), Thomas Knapik (Gail) and Ellen Knapik Penepent, all who survive her. After graduating from Union Endicott High School, Dorothy worked for Endicott Johnson Company for a short time, stopping to get married, raise her children and tend to her home. As a loving and supportive spouse and mother she took great pride in her home, family, husband and children. Dorothy was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Endicott. An avid exerciser who loved to walk, swim and bowl, she believed in making healthy choices for living. She spent hours working in her yard and with her flowers. Her love for reading claimed a big part of her life. She was a master crocheter, leaving beautiful creations to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors besides her four children and their spouses, include grandchildren, Christine Segrue, Jeannette Macarak, Lynne McHugh (Andrew), Jessica and Matt Penepent, Chad Knapik (Cindy), and Tiffany (Mark) Bennett. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Molly McHugh, Emma, Andrew and Christopher Segrue, Malaina Ferguson, Annie, Addie and Michael Macarak along with Kylin Garganta (Brandon), Jake and Emily Knapik and a great-great grandson, Jax; her sister-in-law, Mary Smith; also several nieces and cousins. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Andrew; her parents; her brothers, Steve and Andy Smith, Jr.; her great-granddaughter, Cora; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Tillie and Andrew Knapik; her sister-in-law, Eleanor Kuzma (Mickey); her brother-in-law, Bernie Knapik (Maxine), and several aunts, uncles and a niece. Special thanks to Mary Freeman for her comforting care for both Dorothy and Andy, also to Gerri Nolan whose kind care helped Dorothy finish her journey. Due to Covid, a private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Endicott followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to Lourdes Hospice 4102 Vestal Rd. Vestal, NY 13850.