Dorothy R. ApalovichBinghamton - 95, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Elizabeth Church Manor. She was predeceased by her husband Alex Apalovich; sons Gordon and Larry Apalovich; sisters Mary Bean and Agnes Hartenstein; sisters in law Josephine Bilek, Mary Rozek and Betty Cieri. She is survived by her daughters in law Nancy and Joanne Apalovich; sister in law Annie Connor; several nieces and nephews. Dorothy grew up on a farm where the hardworking mentality was instilled. She was a Nurse's Aide at Wilson and even in retirement was always working and keeping busy. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.