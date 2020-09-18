Dorothy ShearApalachin - In the evening of September 16, 2020 this world lost a beautiful person. It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Dorothy Shear announces our loss and heaven's gain. Born on August 26, 1924 Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, William W. Shear, her mother and father, Nancy and Eugene Spawn, mother and father-in-law Lillian and William H. Shear, brothers and sisters in law Robert and Alice Spawn, Lester and Helen Shear, nephews Robert and Nicholas Spawn. She is survived by sons and daughter in laws Bill and Jan Shear, Terry and Marsha Shear, Richard and Susan Shear, daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Jeffrey Hambalek. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren who she adored, Melissa and Kevin Holyfield, Rachael and Bernie Herceg, Heather and Brian Hills, Rebecca Rougier Matthew Shear, Jack Shear, Sadie and Rick Sanly, Joel and Samantha Hambalek. She was blessed to have 9 great grandchildren that were the light of her life, Shaun and Dylan Holyfield, Camryn and Dominic Hills, Alexis and Isabella Herceg, William and Alison Houle, Madison Rougier. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.She was a loving and involved mother she went to her son's sporting events from the time they started playing baseball and football until they graduated from college never missing a game, rain or shine. While her kids were growing up, even if it was not easy, she always made sure they never went without.An adoring grandmother she cherished the times she got to spend with them and they with her. Sleepovers at Grandma's house were special times. She loved traveling with Jan to visit her grandchildren while they were in college and after they established homes of their own out of state.Her great-grandchildren were blessed to be able to spend lots of time with her. She often traveled to Virginia, Ohio or Pennsylvania to see them. Lexi and Izzy were blessed to be able to be with her often in their early school years, where it was not uncommon to see her playing hide and seek, hiding under tables at almost 90 years old. Summer visits with great grandchildren were cherished.In addition to her loving family Dorothy was blessed to have incredible friends from her neighborhood where she lived for 65 years to walk and play cards with. Dorothy was an avid Yankee fan.There will be no calling hours, a memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 729 Main Street, Vestal, New York on Saturday, September 26th at 12 pm. Masks will be required and social distancing will be adhered to. In lieu of flowers, donations to her church, Calvary Baptist Tabernacle in her memory are requested.