Dorothy V. Hause
Chenango Bridge - Dorothy VanGorden Hause, 95, passed away Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years Willis J. Hause; her mother, Pauline Ziegler; her father, Arthur VanGorden; and a special uncle, Jack VanGorden. She is survived by her children, Nancy and Frank Ashman, Scott and Maureen Hause, Kevin Hause and Christine Barnaby; nine grandchildren, Darren Ashman, Devin Ashman, Nichole Telfer, Dana Ashman, Damon Ashman, Coleman Hause, Olivia LaDue, Zoe Hause, Mia Hause; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the Chenango Bridge United Methodist Church for 68 years. Dorothy was the matriarch of a large family that spanned many generations. She enjoyed an active life that included boating, camping, going to the beach, bowling, golfing, skiing, snowmobiling and gardening. She took great joy in watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in their various activities.
Throughout her long life, Dorothy had many interests and talents, one of which was painting. During WWII, she stood on a stack of pallets and painted the nose art on her husband's bomber before he shipped out. She also enjoyed baking, collecting antiques, reading, and of course, watching her beloved Mets. Dorothy was a woman who endured much, fought hard, and retained a quiet sophistication through it all. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. The family wishes to thank the caring and supportive staff at James G. Johnston Memorial Nursing Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the Chenango Bridge United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Chenango Valley Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. Friends wishing may make memorial contributions to the Chenango Bridge UM Church or the . Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
