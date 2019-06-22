|
Dorothy Williams
Endicott - Dorothy Williams, 85, of Endicott, passed away Thursday evening June 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband Donald Williams, two sons and daughters-in-law Craig and Karen Williams, Eric and Teresa Williams, two granddaughters Mallory and Jon Lidaka, Tabatha and Kyle Cummings, two grandsons Chad Williams and Cameron Williams, three great-grandchildren Addison, Gracelyn and Maxwell, also several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Endicott and a retired Endicott Johnson Employee. Dorothy was an avid listener of the Sunday morning Polka Show, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral Services will be held Monday 12:30 pm at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott with the Rev. Fr. Peter Tomas pastor of her church officiating. Burial will follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home Monday from 11:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 22 to June 23, 2019