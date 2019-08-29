|
Dorothy Zampi Martens
Vestal - Dorothy Zampi Martens, age 95, of Vestal NY passed away due to complications from cancer. She was married for 54 years to Robert Martens, who predeceased her on July 28 2011.Dorothy was a graduate of Endicott High School and attended some college at what became SUNY Binghamton. She worked for 12 years at IBM Endicott. She had many interests which included golf, embroidery, tamari balls, bridge, ballroom dancing, volunteering at the Anderson Center and Meals on Wheels. She was a member of St. Anthony's church in Endicott for 94 years and switch to Holy Family recently.She is predeceased by her husband Robert Martens, sister Jo Protoni and brother-in-law Albert Protoni, brother Don Zampi, and niece Lisa Mayers. She is survived by two children, Keith Martens and wife Michele Martens, Cheryl Gottlieb and husband Richard Gottlieb. Three grandchildren, Kyle Martens, Rachel Getz and husband Matthew Getz, and Ethan Gottlieb. Her sister Bea Bowell, husband Norman Bowell, and sister-in-law Kit Zampi. Nieces and Nephews - Gina, Donna, Michael, Marci, and Lenny. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, 11:00 AM at the Church of the Holy Family 3600 Phyllis St. Endwell, NY. Entombment will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM.In Lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Mercy House, 212 N McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 29, 2019