Services
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Hawleyton United Methodist
901 Hawleyton Road
Binghamton, NY
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Hawleyton United Methodist
901 Hawleyton Road
Binghamton, NY
Douglas H. Webb

Douglas H. Webb Obituary
Douglas H. Webb

Binghamton - Douglas H. Webb, 95, passed away July 5, 2019. Douglas served his country proudly in the United States Army during World War II and was awarded the Bronze Star for valor. A loving husband and family man, he was gentle, soft spoken and was always active in the Hawleyton United Methodist Church and community. Douglas was married to his beloved wife Helen for 60 years. Their relationship will forever reflect what true love and devotion mean. He built the home that he would raise his family in. He will be remembered as a talented artist whose creative work represented his love for his community. He was a big fan of John Deere tractors, reflecting his rural farming roots.

He was predeceased by his wife, Helen, daughter, Susan Webb Cline, grandson, Patrick Douglas Blair and brothers, Chester, Donald, Edwin, Harold and David and sister Catherine. Douglas is survived by his children, Douglas E. and Marilyn Webb of Ithaca, Dawn Blair of Binghamton, Brian and Mari Webb of Albany and Martha Nuzzela of Binghamton, 12 treasured grandchildren and 12 cherished great-grandchildren. He leaves behind sister, Beverly Opal Walsh of Amherst and sister-in-law, Ila Webb of Indiana and a large extended family.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Hawleyton United Methodist, 901 Hawleyton Road, Binghamton with Pastor David Piatt officiating. Interment will follow services in Hawleyton Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10:30 am until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Douglas' name may be made to the Hawleyton United Methodist Church, 901 Hawleyton Road, Binghamton, NY 13903. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 7 to July 8, 2019
