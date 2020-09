Douglas J. BerishVestal - Douglas J. Berish, Sr. born November 10, 1966, passed away on August 31, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Marie Berish, son Douglas Berish, Jr., grandparents Andrew & Viola Berish, William & Elizabeth Jones, and mother in law Pearl Vetrino. He is survived by his daughter Andrea Berish, mother Hazel Berish, brother & sister in law Jeffrey & Lori Berish, nephew & wife Jeffrey & Bri Berish, and niece Jennifer Berish.No public services will be held, say a prayer for Doug. Memorial contributions may be made to Vestal Volunteer Emergency Squad, 324 Myrtle St., Vestal, NY 13850 or the Vestal Police Dept., 605 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal, NY 13850.